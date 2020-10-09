GLOW festival in Eindhoven is cancelled this year

The light art festival GLOW in Eindhoven will not take place this year. The organisation believes that with so many corona measures, it’s irresponsible to hold it. However, they’re looking for an alternative.

The festival GLOW was actually planned from November 7 to 14. Last year, the popular light festival attracted 770,000 visitors to Eindhoven centre.

A unique moment

This year, almost thirty light artists from home and abroad were supposed to show their beautiful, light creations during the free festival. But that isn’t going to happen now. “We can’t receive hundreds of thousands of people in the city center with these measures”, says a spokesperson.

The organization says it has an alternative: “A unique moment that everyone will talk about for a long time to come. Through and for the city.” They’ll announce the details at a later date.

No Dutch Design Week either

Earlier, the Dutch Design Week also reported that due to the corona measures, there would be no design festival this year. The dates for the event was from 17 to 25 October.

