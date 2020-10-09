Market picks up again for Eindhoven chipmaker NXP

The quarterly figures of the third quarter of NXP looks optimistic. Due to positive developments in the automotive industry, the company has submitted good figures.

NXP announces that in all markets the demand for the company’s products is increasing. However, the automotive industry still stands out among the rest.

Due to the increased demand and the good prospects, NXP was able to present a better profit margin than it had estimated.

Due to the favorable developments, the Eindhoven chipmaker achieved a turnover of 2.3 billion dollars in the third quarter. The company made a profit of $586 million in the third quarter.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.