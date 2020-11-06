This year’s GLOW is something else

The streets of Eindhoven are usually aglow with GLOW installations around this time of year.

But, this year, this well-known event, too, also fallen victim to COVID-19 and has been cancelled. The organisers have, however, come up with a novel solution to the trouble caused by the novel coronavirus. It’s called You create GLOW.

According to a post on their Facebook page, more than 12,000 children from almost 50 local schools are already participating. They’re making GLOW DOTS. And so can you.

All you need to do is follow the instructions on the You create GLOW website. You can either make your DOT from scratch or pick up a kit. These are available from Tourist Information Eindhoven (VVV) on Stationsplein, near the Central station or Brainstores Eindhovenshopper. This is located in the Urban Shopper in Strijp-S.

Joining the dots

Don’t forget to put the DOT in, or in front of your home’s window. All these DOTS will become part of a big, bright light artwork. Also share your dot online. These DOTS are springing up all over the world. People are making them as far away as South Africa, Bolivia, China, and Nepal. Source: GLOW