Bonus for city’s special officers

The boas (special enforcement officers) in Eindhoven will also receive a one-off bonus of €300.

That’s for their efforts during the corona crisis. Many other cities have also set aside such bonuses for their community service officers.

The boas are extra busy this year. They have to ensure people comply with the anti-corona rules. In doing so, they’re also increasingly confronted with aggression.

Appreciation

This cash bonus is the city council’s way of thanking the officers. “With this, we want to extend our appreciation and give recognition to our enforcers’ special efforts. They have delivered, often shoulder to shoulder with police officers, in these corona times. And they’re still delivering,” Mayor John Jorritsma says.

“Our 80-or-so boas are at the forefront of enforcement, quality of life, and health. They’re directly affected by the extra pressure from residents. That has always been a challenge. But in this day and age, it’s an especially tough job.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven