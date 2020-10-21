Enforcement officers must be stricter, but experience a lot of aggression

Now that the second lockdown is a fact, enforcers must monitor compliance with the anti-corona rules strictly again.

The Municipality of Eindhoven has noticed that boas (special investigating officers) have been increasingly confronted with aggression since the start of the crisis. “More and more people have a short fuse. This is often expressed verbally, but sometimes physical violence is also used”, Head of Enforcement, Corné Verhoeven, explains.

So, more is expected of enforcers in this crisis. At the same time, boas have to deal with more protest and resistance. And that makes the work difficult.

After all, boas aren’t always allowed to intervene. They have to wait for police support. And they don’t always get it.

Verhoeven says, “You don’t always have to get your man. Your own safety is important. Control the things you can. That also means you sometimes have to take a step back.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven