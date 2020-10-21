Three teens arrested for series of robberies

The police have arrested three boys aged 15 and 16 for committing three robberies in Eindhoven.

Investigators tracked down the three of them after an extensive investigation. The suspects live in Eindhoven. The robberies took place last summer.

At the end of July, the boys robbed the Nicky cafeteria on Sint Bonifaciuslaan. At the beginning of August, they hit the Flora snack bar on Floralaan-West. A month later, it was the Subway branch on Aalsterweg’s turn.

In all the robberies, the boys threatened employees with a knife-like weapon. They also grabbed the cash register each time. According to the police, the crimes affected the staff greatly.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven