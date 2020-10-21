Studio040 to broadcast DDW talent and talkshows live

The special lockdown edition of Dutch Design Week (DDW) kicked off on Saturday morning.

That was at 11:00 with a talk show about Eindhoven. Studio040 broadcasted this show live, just like several other programmes during the week. In normal years, around 350,000 people visit the various locations of the design week until the weekend.

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to all that. The organisers set up an online event as an alternative. Digital visitors can visit the many designers in a 3D environment.

Talk shows

There are also all kinds of talk shows. Here, designers can display their designs and visions. Studio040 makes a selection of these available to their Eindhoven audience.

Together with the DDW organisers, some shows have been chosen. People can watch these every day. From 11:00 to 11:30 is For Starters and from 16:00 to 16: 30, a DDW award will be presented.

The Eindhoven sessions will mainly discuss urban development. For example, eight experts will talk about Eindhoven’s area development and expansion. The city is, after all, one of the Netherlands’ three economic engines.

Different themes

The sessions deal with housing, mobility, liveability and sustainability. The programme will be broadcast from the Provincial House in Den Bosch. Sophie Stravens will present these talks shows.

You can watch these from 15:30 to 16:30 on YouTube and the Eindhoven Council’s live stream. These themes for the rest of the week are Participation (tomorrow), and Economy (Friday). Please note, these sessions are in Dutch.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven