Local hospital financial position deteriorates

Eindhoven’s Catharina Hospital financial standing has deteriorated considerably in just one year.

This is evident from a study conducted by the accounting firm, BDO. In 2018, the hospital was still flourishing, financially. Now Catharina has to make do with a six on a scale of one-to-ten.

Every year, BDO examines the financial situation of 64 hospitals. The researchers use the figures from the annual accounts for this purpose. With the lower figure, Catharina has dropped to place 46 on the list.

The Maxima Medical Centre (MMC) also dropped. But it’s still in the top 10, financially. The hospital in Veldhoven first got the number 10; now it’s a nine. Sint Anna Hospital in Geldrop retains a nine as assessment mark.

Haaglanden Medical Centre, in The Hague, leads the ranking.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven