Local tech company raises millions

The Eindhoven-/Amsterdam-based AM-Flow has raised €3,3 million in investments.

This company provides AI-based computer vision, motion, and robotics solutions. AM-Flow is getting the money for a system that recognises and sorts all forms that roll out of a 3D printer. In this way, 3D printed parts can be processed with higher speed and efficiency.

With the investment, AM-Flow wants to scale up the technology. The company’s board of directors emphasise that there is a global market for this. It involves many billions of euros.

“AM-Flow plays an important role in the construction of the additive manufacturing ecosystem in Brainport Eindhoven,” says the Brabant Development Agency (BOM)’s Senior Investment Manager, Ilse Massart on their website. BOM Brabant Ventures led this Series-A financing round.

‘Pleased to help’

“We’re pleased to contribute to the company’s ambitious growth plans. And that we can help the management team with its international expansion.”

The money comes from various 3D industry investors. These include the Belgian Materialise and the American Midwest Prototyping. On the AM-flow website, CEO Stefan Rink comments on the news. He says, “We’re delighted to welcome our new investors.”

“And I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support. This strong syndicate of high-tech investors validates our approach. And the funding enables us to expand our solution portfolio and market presence.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven