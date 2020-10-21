Kids illustrate new children’s book

Soon there will be a new children’s book in the shops, with very special illustrators.

Children from Eindhoven primary schools did the drawings for ‘De verlegen vis Ferdinand’ (The shy fish, Ferdinand). Eindhoven author, Linde ten Broek wrote it. She came upon the idea to ask children to illustrate fish.

In the end, 381 children participated and sent in a drawing. A first selection has now been made. On Tuesday they were already on display in the library in the Witte Dame.

In the end, Ten Broek gave several drawings a place of pride in the book. The book will be in the shops from 14 November.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven