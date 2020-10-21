‘Other’ foodbank hands out food from closed restaurants

The Eindhoven initiative, Foodbank040, is making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in the city.

This foodbank is processing food from the closed restaurants in the region. They distributed 60 packages last weekend. “As we know, the hospitality industry had to close down immediately,” the project’s initiators write on Facebook.

“On Saturday, we made delicious meals from the food remaining in restaurants and hotels. We want to distribute these.” And so they did, on Sunday.

This was done at the community centre on Fabritiuslaan in Stratum. They handed out 60 meal and food packages to people who could use a little extra help.

The Salvation Army helped with the distribution. This ‘other’ foodbank plans to repeat the action this weekend.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven