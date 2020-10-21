Museum gets massive donation

Museum ‘t Oude Slot in Veldhoven is to gain a collection of art and old tools.

The donation, worth €450,000, comes from the collector, Gerard Rooijakkers. The collection has been on loan to the museum from the owners since 1991. The loan would’ve lasted until 2025.

Museum Director, Hans Sonnemans, was planning to buy part of the collection for the museum. That would mean the museum could have its own collection. Now it turns out not to be necessary.

The objects and works of art that the museum will receive include prints from the 17th to the 20th century. This shows the visual culture of those times. The selection comprises approximately 2,000 pieces.

The Museum ‘t Oude Slot received the collection on Monday.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven