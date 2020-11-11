Huge herbal lemonade spill

A lorry carrying herbal lemonade lost a significant amount of its cargo.

The vehicle was turning at a roundabout on the southern ring road in Valkenswaard. The tarp meant to kept the crates of bottles in place, came loose. As a result, some of the crates fell out of the truck as it took the turn.

A considerable number of the bottles broke. There are no casualties. The road was closed and remained so for several hours while being cleaned.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

