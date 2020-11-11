Brainport businesses begin AI Innovation Centre

Tech companies in the Brainport Region are joining forces to start a centre for the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It will be in the High Tech Campus (HTC). The centre will be set up by ASML, NXP, Philips, Signify and HTC itself. Initiator and innovation manager at HTC, Paul van Son, believes this is the best way for the region to take steps in AI development.

“We all feel the urgency to put this region on the map in the field of Artificial Intelligence,” says Van Son. “We need to attract talent in this field and develop it. That’s so we can achieve the goal of creating businesses that deal with AI and data science.”

But to do so, awareness first needs to be raised about the impact that AI technology can have on companies. And how those businesses can benefit from it. That’s, however, only the beginning, according to Van Son.

Also workshops

“Ultimately, it’s all about new applications and projects. That’s why, in the next phase, we’ll have design workshops given by specialised partners. These should result in people using data science and AI in new products, services, and processes”.

The AI Innovation Centre will open as soon as the anti-corona measures are relaxed. Until then, the centre will hold events and sessions online.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven