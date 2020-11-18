‘Arsonist’ flees in the nick of time

On Tuesday night, someone tried to set yet another car alight in Eindhoven.

This time it was in the suburb of Gijzenrooij suburb. The perpetrator managed to flee just in time. The incident happened in Vlasven.

A resident happened to be awake when he heard a loud bang. When he saw what was going on, he didn’t hesitate. He woke up another resident, and he managed to douse the using a garden hose.

Suspicious man

All the Fire Brigade had to do was to check that everything was under control. A suspicious person on a scooter was seen hanging around during the fire. The police are looking for this man.

On Wednesday, police went house to house in the neighbourhood, trying to get more information.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven