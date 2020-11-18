‘There might be Zwarte Piet clashes again’

Zwarte Piet supporters and opponents are likely to clash in Eindhoven’s city centre. The city council and law enforcement are taking this very seriously.

On social media, rioters are being called upon to cause unrest on Sunday. Earlier, opponents of Zwarte Piet (Black Pete) already announced that they would be demonstrating in the city. This time they also speak out against Grijze Piet (Grey Pete). This is Sinterklaas’ new helper as per the city of Eindhoven.

According to the ED, a Dutch newspaper, the police and the municipality are taking any potential unrest into account. The council is already working on restrictions. It’s not clear what this approach will be.

At the end of 2018, a confrontation between Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) and Eindhoven hooligans got out of hand. The police had to intervene. Recently, many of these rioters were convicted of public violence.

Last Sunday, things also went wrong in Maastricht. That was also at a Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) rally.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven