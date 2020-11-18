Another fire at recycling company

On Tuesday night, another fire broke out at the Baetsen recycling company.

This plant is located on the Ekkersrijt business park in Son. The Fire Brigade sent two trucks and an aerial platform. A water cannon was used to extinguish the fire from this aerial platform.

It’s not known what was burning. Fires broke out a Baetsen in 2017 and 2019 too. On those occasions, a mountain of waste was ablaze. These heaps are often smouldering, sometimes resulting in a fire.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven