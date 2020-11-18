Some council cops to get body cams

As from Thursday, boas (community enforcement officers) in Geldrop-Mierlo, Nuenen, and Son en Breugel will be equipped with body cams.

This measure is intended to protect the officers from increasing aggressiveness. This is a one-month pilot project. After that, it will be determined if these council enforcers will wear this equipment more often.

There has been increased aggressive behaviour and violence towards these officers for years. That’s according to the Geldrop-Mierlo Municipality. This has only increased in recent months.

Enforcement officers have to monitor compliance with the anti-corona measures, and that’s not always welcome. The Eindhoven City COuncil previously stated that more and more people ‘have a short fuse’.

Sense of safety

A camera, worn on their chest, should ensure that these officers can carry out their duties more safely. According to the three municipalities, pilots with bodycams in other parts of the country worked well in the past. There, the sense of safety among enforcers improved.

These body cams don’t automatically turn on. As soon as a situation seems to be getting out of hand, the enforcer can switch the camera on. The recordings are encrypted. The images can be used for training. Or the police and courts can use them as evidence.

