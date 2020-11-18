Council plan to support SMEs

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) drive the local economy. That’s according to the Eindhoven City Council.

It’s often difficult for these companies to find their way around the municipal organisation. With an MKB (SME) plan and €700,000, the city wants to do something about this.

According to the council, people with ‘good initiatives’ often have no idea who to approach for funding. The municipality adds that many of these entrepreneurs also don’t where to turn for, for example, collaborations.

No lack services

There’s no lack of services for SMEs. There is an extensive range of services available. That’s precisely what proves there’s a lack of clarity, says the council. These people don’t know who to go to, for which services, and where.

The municipality wants to change this. It’s going to use the SME plan to explain how these smaller-scale businesses can get the help they need. This will be done under eight themes.

These themes are digitisation, the labour market, international trade, start-ups, finance, sustainability, procurement and regulation. Activities to improve services will be included in these eight themes. Fontys and the employers’ organisation, VNO-NCW, among others, are participating in the project too.

The municipality will set aside €350,000 for the realisation of this plan. The national government is to match that amount.

