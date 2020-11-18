NXP to partner with Amazon

The Eindhoven-based computer chip manufacturer, NXP, is to collaborate with the American e-commerce company, Amazon.com.

The two companies are joining forces to help vehicle manufacturers connect their cars to the Cloud. Connecting to the internet is a significant challenge for the automotive industry. New cars are becoming increasingly smarter. The more computing power they have, the more information they can send and receive. And the better they drive.

NXP is to play a vital role in making these vehicles ‘smarter’. The company’s going to develop a special chip. It will ensure that data can be better sent and received to and from the Cloud.

‘Impactful improvements’

Henri Ardevol, executive vice president and general manager of automotive processing at NXP Semiconductors, says the following in a statement. “We see the opportunity to help (automakers). They can make impactful improvements throughout vehicle life cycles.”

He continues to say that that’s with new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements. Vehicle manufacturers can use machine learning and over-the-air updates for this. Amazon must make sure the Cloud works, as well as possible.

The two companies say they’d provide more details about the partnership in a web presentation on 19 November.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven