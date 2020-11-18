‘St Anna’s is one of the best’

The St Anna Hospital in Geldrop is one of the best hospitals in the Netherlands. This is the conclusion of the Dutch weekly news magazine, Elsevier.

It did its own survey. According to the magazine, 13 hospitals provide the best quality of care. St Anna Hospital is one of them.

“We’re proud of our top score for patient-orientation. We also achieved did well when it comes to medical care and financial stability. We owe these successes to our staff’s commitment, expertise, and involvement,” Erik-Jan Borgmeijer, the hospital’s director, says.

Roses

“That’s why we gave them roses. This boost delights us, especially in these unusual times.”

The magazine conducted the survey among 73 hospitals. They were assessed on almost 400 points. The results are based on data not only from the hospitals themselves.

The Elsevier also collected its information from the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate and the Dutch Healthcare Institute.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven