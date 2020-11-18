Philips extends Rijksmuseum partnership

Philips will continue to support the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for the next five years. The Eindhoven-based technology group will do this financially, but also regarding brainstorming new ideas.

An example of this collaboration is the ‘Nachtwacht on Tour’ project. The Rijksmuseum brought a replica of the masterpiece to 30 nursing and care homes in the Netherlands. Philips will continue to help the museum by making its collection digitally accessible.

Philips CEO Frans van Houten says, “Philips and the Rijkmuseum are both brands with worldwide success and deep Dutch roots. Together we bring inspiration from art, culture, innovation, and technology to improve people’s lives. We can strengthen each other in this.”

The director of the Rijksmuseum, Taco Dibbits, is delighted with the continued support, saying, “In this time of crisis, it’s important that Philips extended its long-term partnership by five years. Together, we’re committed to bringing art to the people who can’t visit the museum.”

Philips has been supporting the Rijksmuseum since 2001.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven