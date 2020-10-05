Man robbed in city center

On the square behind the Witte Dame building a man was robbed of his bag on Thursday evening. Two perpetrators took off on a scooter.

The man walked from Lichtplein towards Victoria Park, into Lichtstraat. Suddenly he felt a slap on the back of the head and his bag and contents were snatched away. The two perpetrators fled across Lichtplein, then the victim lost sight of them. The man was left with a sore spot on the back of his head from the robbery.

Security cameras

The police hope that residents of Lichtstraat or Victoria Park will have camera images that may show something. Other witnesses are also asked to report. This can be done via the national police number 0900-8844, or via Meld Misdaad Anoniem 0800-7000.

After the robbery, the police already made a witness appeal via Burgernet, but as far as is known, this has yielded no results.

Source: Studio040