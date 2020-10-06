Catering Eindhoven urgently wants curfew imposed

Catering industry in Eindhoven wants the government to introduce a curfew. According to the entrepreneurs, visitors at home continue to party after their party in the pubs.

According to Ruud Bakker,Royal Catering Netherlands from Eindhoven branch, the ratio is skewed. “Thirty people are having parties at home and we, as catering industry, have to close down. That’s completely meaningless”. According to Ruud Bakker, without a curfew, the stricter measures would be pointless.

Bakker fears that if consumers continue like this, the hospitality industry will have to close down completely. “We’ve to make people more aware of the problem. If we don’t do that, we’ll soon have a lockdown and that’d be disastrous”. That is why they have put the question to the municipality.

Not only the hospitality industry in Eindhoven wants a curfew. Helmond and Breda are also arguing for this.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.