Brabant hospitals and doctors call patients to wear face masks

Brabant hospitals, general practitioners, GGD and the GGZ jointly call on their patients and visitors to wear a face mask.

The Regional Consultation Acute Care Chain (ROAZ) decided this. ROAZ provides affiliation to both the hospitals and the general practitioners.

The care centres in Brabant are following the government guidelines. They’re encouraging people to wear face mask in public spaces. However, this is not compulsory. When visiting the hospitals or care centres, visitors and patients are requested to wear face masks. The Catherina Hospital in Eindhoven has already indicated to hand out the face masks if visitors or patients don’t have them.

The joint advice of the health care institutions applies to the public areas in hospitals, such as the waiting room, catering, corridors and toilets. In the areas where care is provided, the guidelines and protocols of the care institution apply.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

