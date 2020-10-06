Face masks compulsory for the students of Lorentz Lyceum

It is compulsory to wear a face mask for the students of the Lorentz Casimir Lyceum in Eindhoven.

“To keep clarity, we thought it would be better to make it compulsory right away instead of giving it as an urgent advice,” says Rector Jessica Baart. “We took immediate action last week to get the vote through. We approved the proposal on Friday, so from Monday the face mask is mandatory at our school”.

The obligation applies to all situations where students and teachers cannot keep the obligatory 1.5 meter distance, such as in the corridor or in the auditorium. It’s not necessary to wear the face masks inside classrooms. The school has face masks in stock for students who have forgotten it.

The advice to wear a face mask in secondary schools is nationwide at the request of educational organizations themselves. A large part of the corona infections takes place among young people. Secondary schools may decide for themselves which students do not need a mouth mask, for example in case of a disability or students in need of care.

In Eindhoven, most schools stick to the urgent advice, and have not (yet) set it up as compulsory. The Frits Philips College in Woensel has given the students two days time to get used to the measure. There, the urgent advice to wear a face mask is applicable from Wednesday onwards.

Source: www.studio040.nl

