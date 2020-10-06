Several elderly residents in care homes are infected

Between five to ten residents of care group Archipel are infected with the coronavirus.

Archipel, the care group has informed this to Studio040. The infected elderly are, of course, kept separate from the non-infected residents of care homes in Archipel. Besides, measures this time are less strict as compared to the first wave of corona infections.

At the moment, visitors may to visit the infected residents at the care group. However, those who wish to visit the elderly people who has corona, must take extra protection measures.

Enough protection material

There is also sufficient protection material for the staff. In the first wave this was lacking, so the number of infections and deaths in nursing and care homes quickly increased.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.