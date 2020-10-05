VDL takes over manufacturer of poultry systems

The Eindhoven-based VDL takes over the poultry company Jansen Poultry Equipment to strengthen its position in the agricultural sector.

Jansen Poultry Equipment (JPE) from Barneveld is specialised in making battery cages for chickens and also makes egg transport systems, discharge systems, air washers, heat exchangers and manure drying systems. With the takeover, VDL wants to gain a better position in the sale of agricultural products.

JPE is a healthy company with approximately 125 employees. In 2019, it achieved annual sales of more than 50 million euros.

Founder Ab Jansen of JPE about the acquisition: “I am proud and delighted that my employees will remain with a family business as a result of this acquisition. In addition, this step offers long-term continuity for the company in Barneveld.”

VDL director Brian van Hooff will manage the company himself. Former owner Ab Jansen will remain involved in the company as an advisor.

The VDL Group is a group of companies under the umbrella of VDL. JPE will now be part of that.

Source: Studio040