Two cars collided on Wednesday evening at the intersection Kasteellaan-Karel de Grotelaan.

The accident happened because one of the cars ran through a red traffic light. One of the cars spun on its axis with the impact and came to a stop against a tree.

One of the occupants of the vehicle had to be checked by the ambulance, but did not have to go to the hospital. The two cars had to be towed.

Source: Studio040