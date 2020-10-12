Catharina Hospital cancels small number of operations due to corona

The Catharina Hospital has to cancel a small part of the planned operations, due to the increasing number of corona patients.

The Eindhoven hospital will personally contact patients about this. It is not clear when the operations can continue.

According to the hospital, more and more corona patients are being admitted. They are in a specially equipped nursing ward. As a result, there are fewer beds and employees in ordinary departments. The hospital also wants to keep enough space for emergency care.

The hospital is also going to use more digital resources to cope with the increasing workload. For example, there will be more video calls with doctors in the near future. Apps are also used more often.

Source: Studio040