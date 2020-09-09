Online predator jailed

A 26-year-old Eindhoven man has been sentenced to 40 months imprisonment and mandatory psychiatric treatment.

The man was convicted of forcing five underage girls to masturbate online. They were between the ages of 13 and 16. He’s also guilty of making and possessing child pornography.

The man, posing as a teenager, trolled the internet for victims. He then asked the girls for sex photos and videos – some of which he placed on social media.

Selfish

The court said the online predator was selfish. Never considering how his actions would negatively affect his victims. The abuse continues to have a major impact on the victims.

According to a psychiatrist and a psychologist, the offender has delayed mental capacity. Without treatment, there is a high risk of him repeating his crime. The man must, among other things, be admitted to a care facility.

He must also be treated on an outpatient basis and may not use drugs or alcohol. He’s also not allowed access to the internet, must avoid contact with minors, and he must have no contact with his victims.

The man must also compensate the three girls to the tune of €10,000.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven