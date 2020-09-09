Lots to do around Stationsplein this Sunday

The Eindhoven initiative Goed Plan! (Good Plan!) has devised all kinds of activities around Stationsplein for the coming weekends.

They planned these in partnership with residents. “Now that the world is opening up a little, we’d like to announce some of those good plans”, the organisers say. There’s the ‘Let’s Keep the Summer Vibe’ section.

Three afternoons will be filled with workshops, yoga and a market with homemade goodies from different parts of the world. You can visit this event on Sunday 13 September, Sunday 27 September, and Sunday 4 October from 13:00 to 20:00. Entrance is free of charge.

These events are co-hosted by the International Creative Women organisation.

Plasma X Drag-up + Citywalk

This Sunday, professional drag make-up artists will work at The Student Hotel (TSH) to transform 20 participants. At the end of the afternoon, there will be a flashmob in the streets of the city, ending up back at TSH. The fun starts at 12:30.

If you’d like to participate, you can register (for free) here. You can also get more information here.

There is also an outdoor cinema every Friday in September at 21:00. “Bring your own blanket to sit on and maybe another one to sit under when it gets chilly”. These open-air picnic films cost €6.

There will be a lot of construction work going on around Stationsplein in the coming years. To keep the area livable, Goed Plan! wants to realise several projects in the summer and autumn. They started this initiative in June.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob