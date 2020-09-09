You can use chip cards to open underground bins

You can use some cards, besides a city pass to open the underground bins in Eindhoven.

Studio040 tested this. They used 12 different cards, including a debit card, identity card, and care pass. They tried with bins in the city centre and parts of the Woensel district.

You can use certain cards to open all the bins. They are a:

Library card

Identity card

Drivers licence

School card.

Even debit and OV chip cards work

For some containers, a debit card and public transport chip card are also sufficient. It was thought that only city and environmental passes could give you access to these bins. That’s according to Eindhoven Municipality and Waste Manager, Cure’s, websites.

But in some cases, even electronic door tag work. But, care passes, Donald Duck club cards, CJP passes, and sports passes don’t work. These cards don’t contain RFID chips.

The containers read these chips and then open. The cards that do work do have such a chip. The city council passed the buck to Cure. At the time of publishing, Cure has not yet responded to Studio040’s enquiries.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven