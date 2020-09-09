‘I’d be lost without a fair’

Jan Burger shouts “Let’s go” into the microphone at the Geldrop fair.

Selling tickets, entertaining people, and operating the machine – he has to do it all that. He owns the Street Dance attraction. Burger has been in the fairground business his whole life.

His grandfather and his father are also fairground operators. “I wouldn’t know what to do if there wasn’t a fair”, Burger says. So, this year has been a particularly tough one for him.

A relief

Burger usually works 35 fairs a year. But the coronavirus pandemic has laid everything flat this year. That the Geldrop fair was still allowed to take place was quite a relief for the operator.

Even though he had to get used to the anti-corona measures. “They’re easier to enforce if visitors are causing trouble. For the rest, however, it feels a bit like a prison”.

Today is his last day in Geldrop. On Friday, 11 September, he can be seen and heard at the fair in Mierlo.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven