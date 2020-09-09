First phase of new Geldrop centre almost done

The first phase of the redevelopment of Heuvel in Geldrop is almost complete. It is part of the plan to make the village centre vital, compact, and welcoming.

Soon the street that runs parallel to Horecaplein will be tackled. The redevelopment of Hofstraat and the space around Bevrijdingsplein will be next. The section between the former ABN AMRO building and ‘t Heerenhuys will also be prepared for the second part of the redevelopment.

The municipality drew up these plans. They did so together with business owners, residents, and other parties involved. The aim is to make the centre more accessible.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob