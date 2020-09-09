First Monuments festival for Geldrop

This Sunday, Geldrop will hold its first Monumentenfestival (Monuments festival).

The Haydn Orchestra will spoil residents with classical music along the route that passes the town’s monuments. The programme starts at the Weverijmuseum (Weaving museum). Councillor Rob van Otterdijk will officially open the festival.

After that, the museum’s waterwheel’s function will be explained. Participants can then walk to Geldrop Castle’s park. Later in the day, guests can visit Brigida Church. The route ends at Hofdael centre.

During the day the sounds of Haydn, Mozart and Boccherini, among others, can be heard. The organisers describe the event as a musical programme that focuses on the three national monuments. People can visit the Monuments festival on Sunday, 13 September, from 11:00 to 17:00.

Free

After 16:15, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy something to eat and drink. Admission is free of charge. Because of the anti-corona measures, people have to register if they want to attend one or more of the musical ‘preludes’ or the concert.

There is room for only 30 people at the Weaving Museum. But there’s no limit in the castle park. Guests just have to maintain the 1.5m distance. Brigida Church can accommodate 120 visitors.

And at the Hofdael centre, there is space for 60 people. This centre is well-ventilated (4,300 m3/h) and is, therefore, ‘corona-proof’. To reserve seats, please send an e-mail to [email protected]

Please indicate whether you want to take part in all or parts of the programme. Please visit the Geldrop-Mierlo website for more information.

