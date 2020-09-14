Girl clamped under electric cart

On the roundabout on Antoon Coolenlaan, a trolley fell over and a girl was seriously injured.

In an accident in front of the Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium on Thursday evening, a girl got stuck with her leg between a car and the road surface. It is unclear how the accident could have happened. There were two girls in the cart, one of which got stuck with her leg when the cart toppled over.

The fire brigade and also a trauma helicopter were called up. She was taken to hospital afterwards.

Source: Studio040