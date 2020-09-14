Construction started of 25 social rental homes

Woonbedrijf Woonbedrijf has started the construction of 25 social rental homes on Koenraadlaan in Eindhoven.

The apartment complex consists of three floors and is situated on Koenraadlaan. The building will have two layers on 2e Terborgstraat and is being built on the spot where the community center ‘Oes Hoes’ used to be.

It concerns fourteen one-person apartments and eleven two-person apartments. In addition to the houses, twenty parking spaces and a communal garden will be constructed.

The building is expected to be ready by the end of 2021.

Source: Studio040