Looking back on the corona period at Tongelresestraat

How does corona affect an entire street in Eindhoven? Six months ago, Studio040 went to take a look at the Tongelresestraat in Eindhoven. This week they spoke to the residents and entrepreneurs again.

An apple-green eye-catcher has appeared in the new wing of the DAF Museum. It is an American-made truck, but designed by DAF. “With this car we want to show what the owner of DAF makes, the Paccar company from the United States,” says director Joost van den Bosch.

The temporary showpiece is the result of the museum’s temporary and forced closure: for three months, the staff had plenty of time to make the layout of the new section completely spic and span. Nobody expected that six months ago.

Corona did not turn out badly in tobacco shop Renata either. Their sales figures have increased by 25%. Statement from the owner: people did not dare to go to the supermarket for a long time. But the playful campaign with ‘corona cigars’ in the spring was not so well chosen in retrospect. “After that it quickly became a very serious matter,” says the owner.

Six months ago it was doom and gloom at the employment agency in the ‘kink’ of the Tongelresestraat: many workers were sent home without success by factories and other companies. But now there is hope again. “We are slowly seeing confidence in the economy returning,” says director Frans Damen.

