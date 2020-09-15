D66 wants a green parking lot at Tongelresestraat

D66 wants to turn the large, stony terrain on the Tongelresestraat and the General Bothastraat green.

D66 stated that the Tongelrese weekly market took place at the site until 2017. Nowadays, the site mainly serves as a parking lot for cars and trucks.

The party therefore wants to know the plans of the municipality for the site. If there’re not plans yet, D66 wants to know whether it is possible to build a park on the site where city dwellers can relax.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering class.