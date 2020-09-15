Dutch Design Awards 2020 fully digital

The nominees for the Dutch Design Awards 2020 is going to be announced online this year. Unlike other years, there’s not going to be any public ceremony.

The names of the nominees will be announced on 29 September. It will be announced on the Dutch Design website and social media. The organization will also organize a talk show in which the various nominees for an Award will be highlighted. Isolde Hallensleben will host the talk show.

The winners among the nominees are going to be announced during Dutch Design Week from 17 to 25 October.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.