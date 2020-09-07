Armed robbery in Stratum

Last Sunday Evening, two young men raided a Subway sandwich shop on Aalsterweg in Stratum. In addition, the two perpetrators threatened an employee with a knife.

That happened around 21:00. No one was injured in the robbery. The men fled by bicycle in the direction of Leostraat and Boutenslaan for an as yet unknown amount. They left a money trail while fleeing. The coin trail runs up to about a kilometer into the district.

The police have cordoned off the area where the money is for investigation.

Signals

Both men were dressed in black, according to the police. One of the men was wearing a balaclava and the other was wearing a cap with a face mask.

Source: Studio040