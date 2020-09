The police arrested two suspects on Sunday evening after a shooting incident in Veldhoven.

The police arrested them for their involvement in the shooting.

The two men, aged 19 and 20, are from Helmond. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident took place around eleven o’clock Sunday evening, at the Sondervick in Veldhoven. The cause of the incident is unknown.

Source: www.studio040.nl

