Vermeer is new chairman of DAF Museum

Geert Vermeer will be the new chairman of the DAF Museum. He succeeds the current chairman Marc van Doorne.

Geert Vermeer has been vice-chairman of the museum for the past seven years. Marc van Doorne, grandson of the company’s founder Hub van Doorne, says: “Unfortunately, I cannot combine the commitment that this will require from the chairman in the coming years with my daily work. Geert Vermeer has already been vice-chairman for the past seven years. I am delighted that he wants to take over the chairman’s mantel from me”.

The DAF Museum has grown considerably in recent years. The museum now has the status of Approved Museum. Visitor numbers have grown to a record, almost 60,000.

Geert Vermeer has been working in the automotive world for many years. He was chairman of the BOVAG and in recent years vice-chairman of the DAF Museum. The official appointment is on 1 October 2020.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.