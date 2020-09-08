Kazerne Award for project “Tea Drop”

Project “Tea Drop” has received the first Kazerne award. Project ‘Tea drop’ exposes the hidden use of in the Western world.

The African-born Shakira Passat has conceived this project. She has recently graduated from the Design Academy in EIndhoven. With ‘Tea drop’ she extracts the water needed for a cup of tea, drop by drop from the atmosphere. In this way, it doesn’t take a few minutes to make the tea, but a few days. The project, in this manner, denounces the western mentality ‘that everything is always available’.

The Kazerne Award is an incentive prize. It puts graduation projects of the Eindhoven Design Academy in the spotlight. In total there were ten nominees. There is a cash prize of 5 thousand euros attached to it. The winner will put the amount into a study on water harvesting machines.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.