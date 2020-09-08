Residents complain about rat menace in Veldhoven

Residents of Veldhoven are fed up with rat menace. After four years, the inhabitants of Veldhoven are fed up. Rats cause a lot of nuisance there. They even come to the bedroom on second floor.

In the evening, it’s no more possible to sit in the garden. There’d be fifteen rats running around. “We don’t dare to go outside then. The rats are the boss then,” says Manuela Ketelaars.

Jelske Vogels founded the Facebook page Rattenplaag (Rat infestation) Veldhoven four years ago. She had seen rats walking around, while walking the dog. She wanted to know if more people in the neighborhood saw rats.

It turned out that they’re not only in her neighborhood, but in the whole of Veldhoven. The last few months there were ‘bizarrely many’ reports. She even had to appoint two extra administrators for the page, like Maikel Vissers.

“We’re talking about ten to fifteen reports per day. Pictures, videos. Rats that have been caught. Animals that walk over the fence all over Veldhoven. Something has to be done about it.”

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

