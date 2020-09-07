DomusDela Eindhoven nominated for national architecture prize

The DomusDela building in Eindhoven is one of the nominees for the BNA Best Building of the Year 2020 election.

The jury of the election, chaired by former politician Neelie Kroes, has nominated ten projects. In addition to an overall BNA Best Building of the Year, a winner will be designated per category. The contemporary “church” DomusDela in Eindhoven falls under the Liveability & Social Cohesion category, together with Forum Groningen and Fenix 1 in Rotterdam. The winner will be announced on Thursday, October 22.

Source: Studio040