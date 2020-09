On Tuesday evening another car was set alight in Eindhoven. This time in Memlincstraat.

Flames erupted from the windscreen. The Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle burnt out completely.

Arson isn’t currently being considered. It attracted a lot of attention from residents. This year, more than a hundred cars have caught fire in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven