Local DJ performs for care workers, but says ‘no to measures’

Well-known Eindhoven DJ, Lafuente, has been criticized on social media.

He’s being accused of having double standards. That’s regarding the discussion about the country’s coronavirus policy. Lafuente performed in the Philips Stadium earlier this week.

He wanted to encourage hundreds of care workers. At the same time, he’s joined a group of well-known Dutch people who want to eliminate all anti-corona measures. This group includes rapper Famke Louise, Tim Douwsma, Bizzey, and Thomas Berge.

They’re questioned the recent policy. And have asked their fans to ‘say no to all measures’. “A big f*ck you to the same care workers”, critics responded.

Just like many other artists, DJ Lafuente has suffered under the anti-corona rules’ effects. All major concerts and festivals were cancelled. The DJ went on Instagram and called attention to the Dutch events’ sector’s tough situation.

DJ Lafuente also collaborated on the video the artists posted on their social media channels.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven