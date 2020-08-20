Victim of stabbing passed away; suspect arrested

On Wednesday evening, a man was stabbed and later passed away due to the injury. The victim is a 28-year-old from Turnhout in Belgium. The police have arrested a suspect on the same night.

The stabbing incident happened at Cafe Bar Enjoy in Woenselse Markt. According to eyewitnesses, the victim was stabbed after an argument with two men who had fled. The police are not yet sure whether one or two perpetrators are involved. Later at the same night, the police arrested a 31-year-old man from Eindhoven. The suspect is currently being questioned by the police.

Resuscitation A trauma helicopter landed for medical support. The victim was resuscitated on the street but to no avail. The Woenselse Markt was closed off to keep distance with the public. Emergency workers also set up screens so that the bystanders did not see the man lying in the street. Source: Omroep Brabant; Studio040 Translator: Shufei